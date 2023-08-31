QUEENSBURY — Sarah Johnson served up seven aces and had four digs and two kills Thursday as the Queensbury volleyball team swept Scotia, 25-6, 25-14, 25-23 in the season opener for both teams.

Gracie Reppenhagen finished with seven kills for the Spartans, who also got 13 assists and three digs from Kelly Liu, and five kills and two blocks from Grace Russell.

Grace Letterman had 10 assists and Keeley Kristel added six kills for Scotia.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 3, BROADALBIN-PERTH 1: Addie Kurtz recorded 21 kills, 10 digs and 11 service points to lead the Bulldogs to the win.

Game scores were 25-21, 19-25, 25-23, 25-11.

Malia Dake finished with 48 digs, 13 points and five aces, Autumn Flanders added nine kills, 16 digs and five points, and Sydney Kurtz had 23 assists, seven kills and five digs.

The Patriots got seven kills from Camille Calderone, 24 assists from Laurel Mitchell, and Haley Tomlinson added 25 digs and six kills.

HUDSON FALLS 3, AMSTERDAM 0: The Tigers opened the season with a 25-19, 25-20, 25-19 Foothills Council victory at Amsterdam.