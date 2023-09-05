QUEENSBURY — Addie Kurtz recorded 19 kills and nine digs to lead South Glens Falls to a 17-25, 25-10, 25-14, 25-20 Foothills Council volleyball win over Queensbury.

Makenna Johnson added 10 service points, four kills, four blocks and four digs for the Bulldogs, which also got 30 digs and 13 points from Malia Dake. Sydney Kurtz added 17 assists, four kills, 10 digs and eight points.

Queensbury was led by Sarah Johnson with seven kills and 11 digs, and 10 kills by Gracie Reppenhagen. Hailey LaLuna added 17 digs and Kelly Liu had 17 assists for the Spartans.

HUDSON FALLS 3, SCHUYLERVILLE 0: Audrey Davis had seven kills and Abby Bigelow added 15 digs and seven points to lead the Tigers to the win.

Game scores were 25-15, 25-14, 25-18.

Rylan Walker had nine digs and 10 points as Hudson Falls improved to 2-0 in the league and overall.

Schuylerville (1-1, 1-1) was led by Sophia Wahl (7 kills), Kyerra Garmley (10 assists) and Jayda Benros (8 digs).