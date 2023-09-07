QUEENSBURY — Sarah Johnson and Gracie Reppenhagen both had six kills Thursday to lead the Queensbury volleyball team to a 25-20, 25-20, 25-21 Foothills Council victory over Hudson Falls.

Both teams' records went to 2-1.

Johnson added 11 digs and three aces for the Spartans, while Reppenhagen and Brooke Anderson both had two blocks. Kenzie Richards finished with seven digs and Anderson had four kills.

Hudson Falls got 17 digs from Rylan Walker, 10 service points from Liz Donnelly and seven kills from Shaylin Perry.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 3, GLENS FALLS 0: Addie Kurtz recorded eight kills and 10 digs and Malia Dake had 24 digs, nine points and two aces to lead the Bulldogs past Glens Falls.

Game scores were 25-9, 25-19, 25-18.

Natalie Young finished with four kills and three digs for the Bulldogs (3-0, 3-0), while Courtney Bush added six digs, six points and three aces.

For the Black Bears (0-2, 1-2), Chloe Wright had four kills, Sarah Conduzio had three blocks, Eva Burr added six digs and three aces, and Gabrielle Houde contributed four assists, two blocks, two aces and three digs.