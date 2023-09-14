GLENS FALLS — Hudson Falls rallied to win the final three sets Thursday to pull out a 3-2 Foothills Council volleyball victory over Glens Falls.

Set scores were 17-25, 20-25, 25-14, 25-23, 15-7.

Shaylin Perry racked up 18 kills and Haylee Sullivan added 10 kills for the Tigers, who improved to 3-2 in the league and overall.

Mya Nolan recorded 20 assists and Lainey Dunbar had 15 assists for Hudson Falls.

For the Black Bears (0-3, 1-3), Eva Burr had 12 kills and two aces, and Gabrielle Houde finished with 16 assists. Alina Berg added 10 digs, Gianna Balestrino had seven digs and Arianna Rue had six blocks for Glens Falls.

QUEENSBURY 3, SCHUYLERVILLE 0: Grace Russell's 11 kills and two aces helped the Spartans to the 25-14, 25-22, 25-11 victory over Schuylerville.

Hailey Laluna finished with 20 digs and Sarah Johnson added 16 digs, and Kelly Liu contributed 16 assists and three aces for Queensbury (4-1 league).

The Black Horses (1-3, 2-3) got 24 digs from Jayda Benros, 11 assists from Kyerra Garmley, and seven kills and two blocks from Sophia Wahl.

HARTFORD 3, CAMBRIDGE 0: Reagan Gebo had seven kills and Madison Whaley added five as the Tanagers defeated Cambridge, 25-21, 25-12, 25-8 in non-league action.

Cassandra Wade had 12 assists for Hartford.

Cambridge (0-3) got five points and three kills from Isabel Darfler, and seven assists by Anna Bailey.

CORINTH 3, GRANVILLE 1: Erin Ward served up 16 points and Samantha Petteys added 12 points and 12 assists Wednesday as the Riverhawks rallied past Granville.

Set scores were 23-25, 25-21, 26-24, 25-19.

Corinth (2-1, 2-1) also got eight points and five aces from Teagan Grady, 10 kills and five points from Avalon Yanke, and four aces apiece from Petteys, Ward and Yanke.

Granville (1-2, 1-2) was led by Courtney Ennis with 13 points and Katherine Hyatt with seven points, and both had five aces.