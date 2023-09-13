LAKE LUZERNE — Cassandra Wade and Madison Whaley each served up six aces Wednesday to lead the Hartford volleyball team to a 25-1, 25-15, 25-15 Adirondack League win over Hadley-Luzerne.

Wade also recorded 25 service points and 11 assists for the Tanagers (3-0 league, 3-1 overall), who also got two blocks and 11 points from Whaley.

Bianca Davila had two aces and two kills for the Eagles (0-3, 0-4), who got five digs each from Davila and Jenna Cordova.

ARGYLE 3, WARRENSBURG 0: The Scots pulled away to a 25-22, 26-24-25-16 victory over stubborn Warrensburg, getting four aces and nine digs from Rebecca Campbell.

Emma Belanger finished with nine points, six aces and four kills for the Burghers (0-2, 0-2), who also got nine digs from Taylor Smith and 10 points, three aces and six digs from Ahnalie Bills.