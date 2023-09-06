HARTFORD — Alawnah Dunda served up 20 points with seven aces and four kills Wednesday to lead the Hartford volleyball team to a 3-0 season-opening Adirondack League victory over Corinth.

Game scores were 25-14, 25-19, 25-7 win.

Cassie Wade added 17 assists, nine points and two aces for Hartford, which also got nine points, four aces, six kills and eight digs from Raeghan Liebig.

Samantha Petteys had four points and three assists, and Teagan Grady added six points, two aces and three digs for the Riverhawks.

ARGYLE 3, HADLEY-LUZERNE 1: Brianne Reid served up 10 aces and added five assists to lead the Scots past H-L, 25-21, 22-25, 25-14, 25-20.

Reagan Humiston and Delainey Bates each had five kills, and Humiston served for six aces and Bates added five in the season opener for both teams.

Bianca Davila led the Eagles with three aces, five kills and three digs, Juliannah Crosse added four kills and four blocks, and Jenna Cordova contributed six digs and two aces.

HOOSIC VALLEY 3, CAMBRIDGE 0: The newly christened Hoosic Valley Hawks rolled to a 25-17, 25-13, 25-22 Wasaren League victory over Cambridge.

Mya Richter led Cambridge with seven points, four aces and one block, and Isabel Darfler added six digs and two aces.