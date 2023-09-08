GRANVILLE — Courtney Ennis served up 15 points with four aces Friday to lead Granville to a 3-1 Adirondack League volleyball win over Hadley-Luzerne.

Game scores were 17-25, 25-23, 25-10, 25-17.

Erin Flood and Katherine Hyatt each finished with seven points for the Golden Horde, while Amaya Glinka added six and Jade Traverse had five.

Kim Fisk and Bianca Davila each finished with five aces for the Eagles, with Davila adding six assists and LexiAnne Kent had four kills.

On Wednesday, Lake George swept Granville 25-11, 25-11, 25-8.

HARTFORD 3, FORT EDWARD 0: Raeghan Liebig served for 18 points with seven aces, and added seven kills and 19 digs as the Tanagers topped Fort Edward, 25-11, 25-11, 26-24.

Hartford (2-0 league and overall) also got 17 assists, 11 points and six digs from Cassie Wade, and Olivia Lindridge and Alawnah Dunda each added five kills. Lindridge also had nine digs and four aces.

Natalie Durkee led the Flying Forts (0-1, 0-1) with five points, four aces, eight assists and four digs. Haley Saunders finished with 10 digs, Ollie Cutler had nine digs and three kills, and Kyley Varney added eight points and four digs.

CORINTH 3, WARRENSBURG 0: Samantha Petteys led the Riverhawks with 12 points, six aces and 10 assists, and Teagan Grady served up 10 points and eight aces.

Game scores were 25-11, 25-14 and 25-17.

Erin Ward finished with eight points, four aces and two kills for Corinth (1-1, 1-1).

Taylor Smith led Warrensburg (0-1, 0-1) with 13 digs, three points and two aces, and Chloe Baker added seven points with two aces.