WARRENSBURG — Natalie Durkee served up eight aces, 10 points and had four kills, 20 assists and four digs Monday as the Fort Edward volleyball team swept Warrensburg.

Set scores were 25-13, 25-8, 25-9.

Kyley Varney recorded 11 points, four aces and six digs, and Ollie Cutler had 10 points, seven kills and six digs for the winners. Haley Saunders added 14 digs, five kills and six points for the Flying Forts, who improved to 3-1 in the league and overall.

Warrensburg (0-4, 0-4) got nine digs, two points and one ace from Taylor Smith, and three assists from Kate Sesselman.

HOOSIC VALLEY 3, HARTFORD 2: Lainey Bochette racked up 23 kills and nine points, and Riley Kinnicutt had 22 points and nine kills to lead the Hawks past Hartford in non-league volleyball.

Set scores were 22-25, 25-14, 20-25, 25-18, 16-14.

Joni Chapko added 17 points and 12 kills for Hoosic Valley.