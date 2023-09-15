ARGYLE — Raegan Humiston, Delainey Bates and Bri Reid combined for 15 kills Friday as they led the Argyle volleyball team to a 3-1 Adirondack League victory over Corinth.

Set scores were 25-15, 25-15, 14-25, 25-21.

Humiston finished with six kills and two blocks; Bates had five kills, four blocks and eight digs; and Reid added four kills and seven assists for the Scots. Rebecca Campbell contributed 11 digs for Argyle, which improved to 3-1 in the league.

Teagan Grady served up nine points and seven assists for the Riverhawks (2-2), who also got five assists and seven points from Samantha Petteys, and three kills, eight points and three aces by Avalon Yanke.

LAKE GEORGE 3, HADLEY-LUZERNE 0: Evie Burke recorded 12 points, seven aces, five assists and two kills as Lake George bounced back from Wednesday's loss with a sweep of the Eagles.

Set scores were 25-10, 25-7, 25-10.

Josie Duers and Hailey Mackrot each added 10 service points for the Lakers (3-1), with Mackrot getting three aces and Duers with six digs. Emily Guidetti finished with six points, four aces and two kills in the win.

Hadley-Luzerne (0-4, 0-5) was led by Jenna Cordova with six digs, and LexiAnne Kent and Bianca Davila with four digs apiece.

HARTFORD 3, WARRENSBURG 0: The Tanagers cruised to a 25-6, 25-7, 25-13 victory over Warrensburg to improve to 4-0 in the league, 5-1 overall.

Raeghan Liebig led Hartford with seven kills, 11 digs, nine points and five aces, and Ava Nadeau also had seven kills. Cassie Wade added 22 assists, 10 points, four aces and five digs, and Madison Whaley had 14 points, six aces, five blocks and three kills.

The Burghers got three points each from Emma Belanger and Abbie Morehouse.