ST. JOHNSVILLE — Glens Falls got five kills apiece from Arianna Rue and Eva Burr as the Black Bears defeated Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville, 25-20, 25-23, 25-23.

Rue added six blocks and Chloe Wright recorded six aces for Glens Falls, which also got three aces from Alina Berg.

Brooke Trumble led the Wolves with five assists, five kills and three digs.