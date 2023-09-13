FORT EDWARD — As soon as Lake George's final return shot sailed out of bounds to end the fifth set Wednesday night, the Fort Edward volleyball team mobbed each other in celebration.

Coach Christina Durkee was right in the midst of her players, hugs and high fives all around.

It's a rare enough thing to beat Lake George in volleyball. The Lakers — then known as the Warriors — took a 20-0 record into the state final four last year.

The Flying Forts had not beaten Lake George since 2015, but Wednesday they held on for a 3-2 Adirondack League victory in marathon fashion. Set scores were 18-25, 25-12, 16-25, 25-14, 15-12.

"We were going after it today, we had nothing to lose," Durkee said. "I kept telling these kids that we're winning just by getting into this fifth set. To have the energy that we had here was outstanding."

"We knew we had it in us," senior setter Natalie Durkee said. "We wanted to make sure that everybody knew that we're not just a team that's here to have fun, we're here to win, as well."

The Forts, 1-1 in the league and overall, were able to open big leads in the second and fourth sets, and hung tough in the fifth before taking their first lead at 9-8 and building enough of a cushion to get to 15 first.

"We've been working really hard on improving our defense and our serve-receive, because we have a lot of experience on the floor," coach Durkee said. "I have three seniors who have been playing together since they were in ninth grade, and our new folks coming up are filling in nicely and making a difference on the court as far as defense."

Natalie Durkee finished with seven kills, 28 assists, 15 digs and nine service points, and fellow senior Haley Saunders added five kills, 18 digs and six points.

Ollie Cutler recorded nine kills, 10 digs and seven points for the Forts. Gabby Durkee had four kills, five digs and nine points, Oliver Quarters added six kills and five blocks, and Felicity Columbetti finished with 12 points, five aces and 10 digs.

Lake George (2-1, 2-1) was led by junior setter Evie Burke, who racked up 14 kills, 10 digs, seven assists and seven points. Josie Duers added 25 digs and nine points, Shannon Briggs had 13 assists and three aces, and Amelia Gates had five kills.

The Lake George Lakers nickname is so new, the team's navy blue jerseys still have Warriors on the back. Likewise, much of this year's roster is new, with several key players graduating, including Maddie Burke and Shannon Starratt.

"We have 16 girls on the roster, and a lot of juniors — a lot of new players who are in their first year on varsity," Lakers coach Brittany Rodrigues said. "We're not overly tall, everyone's at about the same level, we have tons of depth on this team. Any day my lineup can go a different way.

"Last year we had tons of experience, they played volleyball a lot, year-round," she added. "These girls also play club volleyball, but they play other sports, too. They're a little bit more of the all-around athlete that's not just volleyball focused, so you get a little taste of some skillsets that are coming from other areas of their lives that they're bringing out here now."

Leading this year's Lakers are junior Evie Burke, a third-year varsity veteran, and fellow returning starters Angelina Minnear, an outside hitter, and Anna Richichi, a defensive specialist. Outside hitter Amelia Gates and libero Josie Duers were brought up from JV for states. Senior newcomer Emily Guidetti is a middle hitter.

"I haven't played with half these girls since I was an eighth grader. We haven't gotten used to each other's playing habits," Evie Burke said. "We're much stronger defensively, we're scrappier. We obviously need work communicating with each other — everyone has the skill there to make it work. Tonight came down to communication, but that will get better."