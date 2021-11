Lake George junior Ella Fox was named Most Valuable Player of the Adirondack League volleyball all-star team.

Fox, an outside hitter, helped Lake George win the Adirondack League and make the Class D final of the Section II Girls Volleyball Tournament.

Maddie Burke, Shannon Starratt and Olivia Gates of Lake George were named to the first team. Hartford put two players on the first team — Karlee Nims and Sarah Monroe.

Lilly Kingsley and Katie Lindsay of Argyle were also named to the first team.

Adirondack volleyball all-stars MVP Player;Pos.;School Ella Fox;OH;Lake George FIRST TEAM Maddie Burke;Lib.;Lake George Shannon Starratt;S/RS;Lake George Olivia Gates;OH;Lake George Karlee Nims;OH;Hartford Sarah Monroe;OH;Hartford Lilly Kingsley;Lib.;Argyle Katie Lindsay;S;Argyle SECOND TEAM Evie Burke;S/RS;Lake George Lily Prevost;RS;Argyle Kylie Ricciardelli;MB;Argyle Gabrielle McFarren;OH;Hartford Natalie Bederian;S;Warrensburg Lilly Strout;MB;Granville Desiree Neville;S/OH;Corinth

