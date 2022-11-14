Four Sect. II teams in state volleyball field at CIA

GLENS FALLS — Four Section II teams, including Lake George, will be among the 20 teams playing in the State Girls Volleyball Tournament at Cool Insuring Arena this coming weekend.

Teams will compete in five classes of four teams each, beginning with pool play on Saturday. The top two teams in each class advance to championship matches on Sunday.

Glens Falls has hosted the state final four since 2006.

Shenendehowa (Class AA), Burnt Hills (A), Galway (C) and Lake George (D) will represent Section II in the tournament. All except Lake George are making return trips from last year's event, though Galway is playing in a different class.

Four other teams are returning from the 2021 tournament — Massapequa (AA), Hendrick Hudson (B), Portville (C) and Mount Academy (D). Burnt Hills, Portville and Mount Academy are defending state champions. Burnt Hills has won eight state crowns.

Classes AA, C and D will hold pool play Saturday morning beginning with the opening ceremony at 7:45 a.m. Classes A and B will begin with the opening ceremony at 2:30 p.m. Up to three matches will be played at the same time.

Sunday's championship schedule has Class D being played at 10 a.m., Classes AA and C at noon and Classes A and B at 2 p.m.

The Field Class AA — Shenendehowa, Massapequa, Lancaster, Corning. Class A — Burnt Hills, Cornwall, Irondequoit, Calhoun. Class B — Hendrick Hudson, Wayne, Seaford, Westhill. Class C — Galway, Portville, Lansing, Port Jefferson. Class D — Lake George, Harley Allendale, Mount Academy, Living Word Academy.