Foothills Council names volleyball all-stars

Queensbury senior outside hitter Kaliyah Davis has been named the Most Valuable Player in Foothills Council volleyball for the 2022 season. Davis helped lead the Spartans to the Foothills title and a berth in the Section II Class A semifinals.

Joining Davis on the Foothills Council volleyball first team are Queensbury classmates Lilly Slattery and Madie Sheehan; Class A runner-up South Glens Falls' Malia Dake, Kate McDonough and Addie Kurtz; Hudson Falls' Shaylin Perry and Cassidy Barcomb; Hilary Burns of Glens Falls, Schuylerville's Miranda Mash, Broadalbin-Perth's Sami Westfall and Laurel Mitchell, Gloversville's Zoie Tesi, Amsterdam's Annie Fedullo, and Grace Letterman of Scotia.

Foothills Council Volleyball All-Stars

MVP: Kaliyah Davis, sr., outside hitter, Queensbury

First Team

Name;Pos.;Yr.;School

Lilly Slattery;OH;Sr.;Queensbury

Madie Sheehan;MH;Sr.;Queensbury

Malia Dake;Libero;Jr.;South Glens Falls

Kate McDonough;MH;Sr.;South Glens Falls

Addison Kurtz;OH;So.;South Glens Falls

Shaylin Perry;MH;Jr.;Hudson Falls

Cassidy Barcomb;Libero;Sr.;Hudson Falls

Grace Letterman;Setter;Jr.;Scotia

Hilary Burns;Libero;Sr.;Glens Falls

Sami Westfall;MH;Sr.;Broadalbin-Perth

Laurel Mitchell;Setter;So.;Broadalbin-Perth

Miranda Mash;RS;Sr.;Schuylerville

Zoie Tesi;MH;Jr.;Gloversville

Annie Fedullo;MH;Jr.;Amsterdam

Second Team

Name;Pos.;Yr.;School

Sami Peters;Setter;Sr.;Hudson Falls

Lacey Russell;Libero;Sr.;Queensbury

Alaina Diffee;MH;Sr.;Queensbury

Abby Newell;OH;Sr.;South Glens Falls

Sydney Hart;MH;Sr.;South Glens Falls

Alivia Caprood;MH;Sr.;Hudson Falls

Ella Bigelow;DS;Sr.;Hudson Falls

Gabrielle Houde;Setter;Jr.;Glens Falls

Cira Sherman;OH;Sr.;Glens Falls

Sophia Wahl;OH;Jr.;Schuylerville

Camille Calderone;OH;Jr.;Broadalbin-Perth

Haley Tomlinson;OH;Jr.;Broadalbin-Perth

Allie Salvione;Setter;Jr.;Gloversville

Payton Hoefs;Setter;Jr.;Amsterdam

Honorable Mention

Glens Falls: Ayla Hayes, Arianna Rue, Fiona Bombard, Isabelle Nzambi. Hudson Falls: Raeghan Cantiello, Abby Bigelow, Rylan Walker. Queensbury: Kelly Liu, Grace Russell, Ellianna Cruikshank, Gracie Reppenhagen. Schuylerville: Lauren King, Ella Murphy. South Glens Falls: Jillian Capozucca, Haley Corso. Amsterdam: Lianelys Oviedo, Jonelys Lopez. Broadalbin-Perth: Cynthia McDougall, Lexi Dunn, Jordyn Sowle, Jillian Sanford. Johnstown: Hannah Maxson, Camille Gray, Abbi Lewis. Scotia: Keeley Kristel.

