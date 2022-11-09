Foothills Council names volleyball all-stars

Foothills Council Volleyball All-Stars
MVP: Kaliyah Davis, sr., outside hitter, Queensbury
First Team
Name;Pos.;Yr.;School
Lilly Slattery;OH;Sr.;Queensbury
Madie Sheehan;MH;Sr.;Queensbury
Malia Dake;Libero;Jr.;South Glens Falls
Kate McDonough;MH;Sr.;South Glens Falls
Addison Kurtz;OH;So.;South Glens Falls
Shaylin Perry;MH;Jr.;Hudson Falls
Cassidy Barcomb;Libero;Sr.;Hudson Falls
Grace Letterman;Setter;Jr.;Scotia
Hilary Burns;Libero;Sr.;Glens Falls
Sami Westfall;MH;Sr.;Broadalbin-Perth
Laurel Mitchell;Setter;So.;Broadalbin-Perth
Miranda Mash;RS;Sr.;Schuylerville
Zoie Tesi;MH;Jr.;Gloversville
Annie Fedullo;MH;Jr.;Amsterdam
Second Team
Name;Pos.;Yr.;School
Sami Peters;Setter;Sr.;Hudson Falls
Lacey Russell;Libero;Sr.;Queensbury
Alaina Diffee;MH;Sr.;Queensbury
Abby Newell;OH;Sr.;South Glens Falls
Sydney Hart;MH;Sr.;South Glens Falls
Alivia Caprood;MH;Sr.;Hudson Falls
Ella Bigelow;DS;Sr.;Hudson Falls
Gabrielle Houde;Setter;Jr.;Glens Falls
Cira Sherman;OH;Sr.;Glens Falls
Sophia Wahl;OH;Jr.;Schuylerville
Camille Calderone;OH;Jr.;Broadalbin-Perth
Haley Tomlinson;OH;Jr.;Broadalbin-Perth
Allie Salvione;Setter;Jr.;Gloversville
Payton Hoefs;Setter;Jr.;Amsterdam
Honorable Mention
Glens Falls: Ayla Hayes, Arianna Rue, Fiona Bombard, Isabelle Nzambi. Hudson Falls: Raeghan Cantiello, Abby Bigelow, Rylan Walker. Queensbury: Kelly Liu, Grace Russell, Ellianna Cruikshank, Gracie Reppenhagen. Schuylerville: Lauren King, Ella Murphy. South Glens Falls: Jillian Capozucca, Haley Corso. Amsterdam: Lianelys Oviedo, Jonelys Lopez. Broadalbin-Perth: Cynthia McDougall, Lexi Dunn, Jordyn Sowle, Jillian Sanford. Johnstown: Hannah Maxson, Camille Gray, Abbi Lewis. Scotia: Keeley Kristel.
