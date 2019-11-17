Four Section II teams are among the 20 schools that will take part in the State Girls Volleyball Tournament this weekend at Cool Insuring Arena.
Pool play will be held Saturday to determine the finalists in each class, with teams playing two sets against each of the the other three opponents in their class. The two finalists in each class will play a championship match on Sunday for the state title.
Adirondack League champion Lake George, a Class C qualifier, is the most local school in the tournament. Burnt Hills (A), Broadalbin-Perth (B) and Galway (D) also represent Section II.
There are five teams coming back from last year — Burnt Hills in Class A, Broadalbin-Perth and Westhill in Class B, Portville in Class C and Panama in Class D. Westhill and Portville won state titles in 2018.
There are several returning teams with a history of success at the state level.
Burnt Hills owns six state titles. Connetquot was state champion in 2017 and 2015. Hendrick Hudson has been a frequent visitor, winning three titles from 2006 to 2008. Portville has won four titles in the past five years. Haldane won crowns in 2013, 2011 and 2007.
On Saturday, Classes A, C and D will take part in morning pool play starting at 8:30 a.m. Class AA and B will compete in the afternoon pool play at 3 p.m. Opening ceremonies will take place before play begins in each session.
Finals on Sunday will be Class A at 10 a.m., Classes C and D at noon and Classes AA and B at 2 p.m.
