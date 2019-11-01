{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — Queensury senior Isabella Carusone set the school career digs record Friday as the Spartans topped Averill Park 3-0 (25-13, 25-17, 27-25) in a Class A quarterfinal of the Section II Volleyball Tournament.

Carusone, who had 17 digs Friday, now has 941 for her four-year career. She and her teammates earned a third match against Foothills Council rival South Glens Falls in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Ballston Spa.

According to Queensbury coach Tyler Carey, the Spartans have been working informally with the person who previously held the record, Kristen O’Connor.

“It was just a really great moment,” Carey said of Carusone’s record dig, after which Queensbury called a timeout to acknowledge, “that Kristen could see it with the person she’s been working with.”

Bella Salatino and Virginia Blankinship added 12 and 7 kills, while Macy Hertzner provided four kills and two aces.

South High has beaten Queensbury twice this season, but Carey and the Spartans are hoping the third time is the charm.

“They have some fantastic players,” Carey said of South High.

