Carney takes over as SUNY Adirondack volleyball coach

One of the area’s more successful high school volleyball coaches is going to the next level.

Sarah Carney, the Hudson Falls coach since 2013, has been named the new women’s volleyball head coach for SUNY Adirondack. She replaces Xiao Li, who retired after 18 seasons with a 275-175 record and multiple awards.

Carney, an orchestra teacher in the Hudson Falls school district, has a career record of 102-32 with the Tigers. Under her leadership, Hudson Falls has reached at least the Section II class semifinals every season. She led the Tigers to the State Girls Volleyball Tournament for four straight seasons from 2014 through 2017.

Her 2018 squad, having lost nine seniors to graduation and entering as a sixth seed, reached the school’s fifth consecutive Class B sectional final, where it lost to Broadalbin-Perth.

Carney also served as head coach of Storm Volleyball, an elite travel team based in Queensbury. Carney was a summa cum laude graduate of SUNY Potsdam, where she earned her bachelor’s and masters degrees. She also finished with approximately 500 career kills as an opposite hitter for the volleyball team.

In other SUNY Adirondack news, Robert Kelly was named the women’s soccer coach. A player in Ireland, Kelly most recently coached with the Saratoga-Wilton Soccer Club.

