SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Burnt Hills volleyball team won its 16th consecutive Class A title Saturday in the Section II Volleyball Tournament.

Top-seeded Burnt Hills beat Queensbury 3-0 in the final by scores of 25-20, 25-14, 25-14.

Queensbury (15-4), the third seed, was trying for its first sectional volleyball title, though it has finished second 13 times.

