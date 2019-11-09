SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Burnt Hills volleyball team won its 16th consecutive Class A title Saturday in the Section II Volleyball Tournament.
Top-seeded Burnt Hills beat Queensbury 3-0 in the final by scores of 25-20, 25-14, 25-14.
Queensbury (15-4), the third seed, was trying for its first sectional volleyball title, though it has finished second 13 times.
