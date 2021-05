Outside hitter Jasmine Burke of Lake George was named MVP as part of the Adirondack League volleyball all-star team announced on Friday.

Unbeaten Lake George also placed five players on the first team — Maddie Burke, Alli Zilm, Cassi Wagemann, Mikayla Duffy and Ella Fox. Also making the first team were Gretta Schneider of Argyle and Karlee Nims of Hartford.