Burke named MVP of Adirondack League

Maddie Burke of Lake George was named MVP as part of the Adirondack League's 2022 girls volleyball all-star team.

Burke, a senior, helped Lake George win the league title and the Class D crown in Section II on the way to an appearance in the state final four. Two other Lake George players, senior Shannon Starratt and sophomore Evie Burke, were named to the first team.

Also named to the first team were Kylee and Carrie Humiston of Argyle, Desiree Neville of Corinth, Jordanna Kenney of Hadley-Luzerne and Raeghan Liebig of Hartford.

