Jasmine Burke of Lake George was named Most Valuable Player to lead the 2019 Adirondack League volleyball all-star team released recently.

Burke helped Lake George win the Adirondack League title and qualify for the state final four at Cool Insuring Arena this weekend. Mikayla Duffy of Lake George was named a first-team all-star.

Four Argyle players were named to the first team — Jessie Wilson, Jada Phillips, Shelby Caprood and Gretta Schneider. Karlee Nims and Abigail Monroe of Hartford also made the first team.

