Burghers pull out dramatic victory

WARRENSBURG — It was about as dramatic an ending as volleyball can offer, and the result gave the Warrensburg Burghers their first win of the Fall II season.
The Burghers pulled out a 27-25 win in the fifth and final set to win a see-saw match against Granville on Monday. The first four sets went 19-25, 25-13, 14-25 and 25-14.
The Burghers (1-4) tied the last set at 25-all, then won the last two points to wrap it up.
“The last set was point-for-point, back and forth the whole match,” Warrensburg coach Brittany Baker said. “It was definitely exciting.”
Natalie Bederian turned in a nice game for Warrensburg with 18 assists, 12 service points and five aces. Breanna Anaman had 11 service points and made a couple of serving runs that helped the Burghers.
Baker said Granville’s scrappy play pushed it right to the end. Kaelyn Dekalb and Gennie Renaud both had double-digit service points for the Golden Horde.