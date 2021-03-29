Burghers pull out dramatic victory

WARRENSBURG — It was about as dramatic an ending as volleyball can offer, and the result gave the Warrensburg Burghers their first win of the Fall II season.

The Burghers pulled out a 27-25 win in the fifth and final set to win a see-saw match against Granville on Monday. The first four sets went 19-25, 25-13, 14-25 and 25-14.

The Burghers (1-4) tied the last set at 25-all, then won the last two points to wrap it up.

“The last set was point-for-point, back and forth the whole match,” Warrensburg coach Brittany Baker said. “It was definitely exciting.”

Natalie Bederian turned in a nice game for Warrensburg with 18 assists, 12 service points and five aces. Breanna Anaman had 11 service points and made a couple of serving runs that helped the Burghers.

Baker said Granville’s scrappy play pushed it right to the end. Kaelyn Dekalb and Gennie Renaud both had double-digit service points for the Golden Horde.

Warrensburg 3, Granville 2 (at Warrensburg) League: Adirondack. Set scores — 19-25, 25-13, 14-25, 25-14, 27-25. Warrensburg — Natalie Bederian: 18 assists, 12 service points, 5 aces. Savannah Kollmann: 10 kills, 15 service points, 8 aces. Breanna Anaman: 11 service points, 7 aces. Tatania Tyrell: 14 service points, 5 kills. Granville — Sierra Braymer: 1 ace, 2 service points. Kaelyn Dekalb: 1 dig, 2 aces, 10 service points. Vivian Green: 3 service points. Laci Howe: 1 kill, 1 dig, 1 ace, 3 service points. Gennie Renaud: 5 aces, 10 service points. Lilly Strout: 4 kills, 3 blocks, 2 service points. Dezi Sumner: 1 kill, 1 dig, 2 aces, 7 service points.

