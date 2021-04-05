 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bulldogs roll past Horses
0 comments
agate

Bulldogs roll past Horses

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 3,
SCHUYLERVILLE 0

(at South Glens Falls)

League: Foothills.

Set scores — 25-12, 25-15, 25-6.

South Glens Falls — Malia Dake: 12 service points, 5 aces. Tayler Ostrander: 14 service points, 8 aces, 5 digs. Vanessa Lebrun: 13 kills, 5 aces, 11 service points.

Schuylerville — Jada Clarke: 3 kills, 2 blocks. Maeve Buff: 5 digs, 8 assists. Sydney Reuter: 5 digs, 3 kills.

Records — South Glens Falls: 0-6, 1-6. Schuylerville: 2-4, 2-5.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UCLA is a lucky 'fantasy football team'

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News