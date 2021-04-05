Bulldogs roll past Horses

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 3,
SCHUYLERVILLE 0
(at South Glens Falls)
League: Foothills.
Set scores — 25-12, 25-15, 25-6.
South Glens Falls — Malia Dake: 12 service points, 5 aces. Tayler Ostrander: 14 service points, 8 aces, 5 digs. Vanessa Lebrun: 13 kills, 5 aces, 11 service points.
Schuylerville — Jada Clarke: 3 kills, 2 blocks. Maeve Buff: 5 digs, 8 assists. Sydney Reuter: 5 digs, 3 kills.
Records — South Glens Falls: 0-6, 1-6. Schuylerville: 2-4, 2-5.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!