The American Volleyball Coaches Association recently awarded its fourth annual AVCA Thirty Under 30 High School Awards, and Lake George's Brittany Jones was named one of the recipients.

In the AVCA write-up, it said of Jones, "She is a young, knowledgeable, enthusiastic, dedicated young woman who had the courage to take on an established program and continue with its expected outcomes and successes. More importantly, (Jones) exudes the personality that offers respect for her athletes and, in turn, their love and respect for her is evident when you watch them play."

Jones guided the Warriors to a Section II Class C championship on Nov. 8. The Warriors (18-1) play Canton in a regional semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday at Gloversville High School.

