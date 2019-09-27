{{featured_button_text}}

The biweekly rankings of the New York Volleyball Coaches Association came out for the week ending Wednesday, Sept. 25.

Lake George (5-0 Adirondack League, 6-0 overall) is ranked third in Class C, behind No. 1 Portville and No. 2 Millbrook. That position is no change from the previous rankings on Sept. 11.

Argyle (4-1, 5-) was the only school to receive honorable mention behind the top ranked five in Class D. Galway is ranked fifth in that class.

Lake George beat Argyle 3-0 on Wednesday by close scores of 25-23, 25-20, 25-22.

As for other Section II schools, Burnt Hills is first in Class A, while Shenendehowa received honorable mention in Class AA.

— Will Springstead

