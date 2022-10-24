Bentley's Burke named Northeast-10 Libero of the Week

WALTHAM, Mass. — Lake George graduate Jazzy Burke was named Libero of the Week in volleyball by the Northeast-10 Conference on Monday.

The Bentley University sophomore played a key role in the Falcons' victory over the University of New Haven on Friday night. Burke had a career-best with 31 digs as the Falcons improved to 18-5 overall and 12-0 at home. She also recorded five assists, two aces and had a .963 reception percentage.