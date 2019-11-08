{{featured_button_text}}
Volleyball: Argyle vs. Galway

Argyle's Jessie Wilson (5) and Alivia Gaulin (10) go up for a block on a Galway hitter during Friday' Class D championship match of the Section II Volleyball Tournament.

 Greg Brownell, brownell@poststar.com

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Argyle’s season ended Friday with a four-set loss to Galway in the Class D championship match of the Section II Volleyball Tournament.

Argyle took an early lead in the first set before losing 25-20, then dropped the second set 25-18. The Scots came back to win the third set 25-18 before Galway won the fourth set 25-15.

“Galway’s a quality team,” Argyle coach Peggy Seese said. “My kids did everything I asked them to do. They pulled together, played hard, stayed mentally tough.”

Galway was runner-up in Class D last year and won the Class C title in 2016. Argyle got back to the sectional final this year after losing in semifinals the previous year.

The Scots lose six seniors from this team, including Jessie Wilson, who recorded 24 assists, 5 aces, 8 points and 18 digs in Friday’s match. Also graduating will be Jada Phillips (1 ace, 4 points, 17 digs), Kiana Squires (4 digs, 4 blocks, 3 kills, 2 assists), Maddy McDougall (10 digs, 3 points), Alivia Gaulin (3 digs, 3 aces, 7 points, 3 kills, 3 blocks) and Shelby Caprood (15 kills, 6 digs, 4 blocks).

