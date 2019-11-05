STILLWATER — After a one-year absence, Argyle is back in the championship match.
The Scots defeated Maple Hill 25-19, 25-19, 25-15 on Tuesday to earn a spot in the Class D final of the Section II Volleyball Tournament. Second-seeded Argyle will face top-seeded Galway on Friday at Saratoga High School (7 p.m.).
The Scots (15-4) lost in the semifinals last year after having won sectional titles the previous two years.
"Our goal at the beginning of the year was to go farther than we did before," coach Peggy Seese said. "Our goal every year is to go as far as we can, take it one game at a time and see where we end up."
Jessie Wilson finished with 27 assists, three kills and 12 digs for Argyle. Shelby Caprood added 12 kills and three digs. Seese said all 11 of her players played and contributed.
