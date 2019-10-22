{{featured_button_text}}

ARGYLE 3, FORT EDWARD 1

(at Argyle)

League: Adirondack.

Set scores — 25-13,23-25,25-5,25-17.

Argyle — Jessie Wilson: 32 assists, 8 aces, 7 kills, 15 digs, 12 digs. Gretta Schneider: 9 kills, 14 digs, 2 blocks. Jada Phillips: 13 digs, 2 aces, 2 kills. Anna Aubrey: 4 aces. Lillianna Kingsley: 2 aces, 7 digs. Denasia Pompey: 5 kills, 3 blocks. Livi Gaulin: 3 blocks, 7 kills. Kiana Squires: 4 kills, 1 block, 4 digs. Shelby Caprood: 10 kills.

Fort Edward — Gabby Kholstinin: 3 kills, 14 digs. Caitlin Mahoney: 5 kills, 15 digs, 5 service points. Gaby Thomas: 12 kills, 9 digs, 3 aces, 7 service points.

Records — Argyle: 11-2, 12-4. Fort Edward: 7-6, 8-7.

