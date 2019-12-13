Area players make all-state girls volleyball team

Seven players were chosen to the All-State Girls Volleyball Team on Friday.

Queensbury senior Bella Salatino made the sixth team in Class A.

In Class C, Lake George junior Jasmine Burke made the first team, freshman Maddie Burke made the second team and junior Mikayla Duffy earned third-team honors. Maddie Burke also was a selection on the all-state tournament team.

Argyle also had a trio on the team in Class D. Senior Jessie Wilson made the fifth team, while seniors Jada Phillips and Shelby Caprood made the sixth team.

