Warrensburg boys, Greenwich girls win Wasaren titles

STILLWATER — For a team that has no track facilities at its school, the Warrensburg boys fared pretty well Tuesday at the Wasaren League track and field championships.

Junior Dante Corriveau won four running events to power the Burghers, capturing the 400-meter run in 52.96 seconds, the 800 (2:08.25), the 1,600 (4:42.79) and the 3,200 (10:15.14) to account for most of his team's points.

The Warrensburg boys finished with 102 team points, good for first place in the 14-team meet. Tamarac was second with 96, followed by Lake George with 58 1/2, Corinth with 58 and Greenwich with 54.

On the girls side, led by Nina Sgambelluri's three distance victories, Greenwich won the team title with 150 points, beating out host Stillwater by five points. Lake George took seventh and Corinth was eighth.

"(Corriveau) has been incredible all year," Warrensburg track and field coach Haley Mooney said. "This is his first year running track and he just has natural talent. He scored 40 points for the boys himself. In three of his events (800, 1,600 and 3,200) he met the standard for the state qualifier meet, and he has a good chance in the 400."

Warrensburg teammate Brody Olden was hot on Corriveau's heels in the 800 and 1,600, placing second in both, with times of 2:08.28 and 4:44.57, respectively.

The Burghers also got second-place finishes from Justin Rushia in the 100 (11.60 seconds) and the 200 (23.77), Brayden Olden in the 3,000 steeplechase, and Landon Olden in the pentathlon, in which he was competing for the first time.

"We don't have a track and we have very little equipment, so we do what we we can," Mooney said of the Burghers' track and field program, which is only a couple of years old. "Lake George allows us to use their track once a week, that's been really nice."

Other multiple winners on the boys side Tuesday were Greenwich's Deontae Bennett in the 100 (11.17), high jump (5 feet, 8 inches) and long jump (21-10); and Corinth's Alex Wiseman in the 100 hurdles (16.08) and on the Tomahawks' winning 1,600 relay (3:43.72), with Ashton Tokarski, Paul Granger and Devin Robarge.

Other boys winning events were Corinth's Hunter Shanahan in the 3,000 steeplechase (11:32.73), Greenwich's Chris Vandoren in the pole vault (11 feet) and Cambridge's Cliff Lewis in the discus (136-4). Placing second were Salem's Gabriel Gallagher (400 hurdles) and Quinn Donaldson (high jump), Greenwich's Ryan Alling (discus), Cambridge's Evan Day (shot put), and Lake George's Kyle Dolan (pole vault), Oliver Herrick (triple jump) and the Warriors' 1,600 relay.

On the girls side, Greenwich's Sgambelluri ran to victory in the 800 (2:30.83), 1,500 (5:09.96) and 3,000 (10:52.01) to lead the Witches.

Also winning for Greenwich were Kiersten Alling in the shot put (35-6), Keegan Collins in the discus (118-2) and Roxy Vanderhoff in the pentathlon.

Corinth's Taylor Watkins was the only other local winner for the girls, capturing the 100 hurdles in 17.13 seconds.

Second-place finishers for Greenwich were Sarah Radovich in the 100 and 200, Teagan Wright (2,000 steeplechase), Danielle Boyce (pole vault) and Alling (discus), as well as the Witches' 400 and 1,600 relays. Also placing second was Granville Amber Gibbs in the 1,500 and 3,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0