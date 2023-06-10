MIDDLETOWN — The second day of the State Track and Field Championships, filled with Federation events to crown overall champions, can sometimes be anticlimactic for public school athletes who have already competed hard a day earlier.

It was shaping up to be that kind of day for Kyle Ball on Saturday morning at Middletown High School.

Competing in the boys Federation discus championship, the Queensbury junior had throws of 145 feet, 7 inches and 152-10, then fouled on his third throw. The Division I state champion on Friday, Ball was a distant fifth behind Warsaw's Matthew Auble, the D-II champ who had unleashed impressive throws of 181-1 and 183-6.

On his fourth and final throw, Ball uncorked a 165-3 — 6 inches farther than his state title distance — to leapfrog into second place overall.

"The first two throws, I was trying too hard," Ball said. "So I just had to relax on the last one, realize we're having fun out here, just slow down — and it worked out for me. Just relax, cool out, pretend like there's nobody here."

"He really did well under pressure — that fourth throw really counted and it made all the difference," Queensbury throwing coach Diana Karandy said. "We've been working on mindset, visualization and just clearing his head and throwing like it's practice, and he really made that last throw count."

Ball is heading to next weekend's New Balance Nationals in Philadelphia to compete in discus.

"It feels amazing," Ball said. "It was one of my goals this season, but I'll be honest, I didn't think I was going to improve this much and come this far."

In the girls Federation discus championship, Greenwich senior Kiersten Alling — the D-II runner-up on Friday — fired her best throw first, going 125-6. She ended up fouling on her final two throws, but held onto fourth place overall.

"I didn't have a better day than yesterday, but that still would've been a PR (personal record)," said Alling, who plans to throw next year for Randolph College, an NCAA Division III school in Virginia. "I made it here, that's all that matters."

Lake George junior Sam Burns saved his best performance for last in the D-II boys pentathlon, blazing through the last lap of the 1,500-meter run to finish in a personal-best time of 4 minutes, 42.28. Burns said that was a PR by about 15 seconds.

"I think my last lap was 10 seconds faster than my other three," Burns said. "There were a few kids ahead of me, I saw them and I knew I had more. I just chased them down, I saw them dying and I said, 'I can get it' — that's just the mentality at states."

"Four-forty-two is a very good time for a man of his size," Lake George coach Steve Guidetti said. "I think he's only 6 foot, but if you look at his legs, he's a monster. He doesn't look like a distance runner."

Burns finished the two-day pentathlon with a score of 2,938, good for seventh place in what was a loaded D-II competition, and 12th overall.

Burns said he was hoping to make up ground with his long jump, his strongest event. His distance of 20-4 was just 5 inches shy of his personal best.

"I fouled my first two jumps, so the last one I kind of had to play it safe, just get 'a' score, give myself a shot," he said.

"This is his third go at doing the pent this year — super-excited for him and looking forward to the future," Guidetti said. "It's tough to put it all together over two days. There's no doubt in my mind that next year is going to be the year for Sam in the pent."

Also Saturday, Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne senior Colby Hanna finished sixth in the boys Federation long jump, going 21 feet on his final jump.

Schuylerville junior Keira Rogan placed 10th in the D-II 1,500. Her time of 4:51.09 was less than two seconds off her own school record (4:49.43) that she had set at last week's Section II state qualifier.

"The other competitors helped bring me through most of the laps until they pulled away at the end, but I had fun, it was a good race," Rogan said. "My goal was to set a PR for myself — I unfortunately didn't do that but I'm happy with my race either way."

The highlight of Saturday's meet was a scintillating girls 2,000-meter steeplechase, in which the first three finishers all beat the national record — which had been set by the winner, Angelina Napoleon of Allegany-Limestone. Napoleon won Saturday's state event by lowering her national mark to 6:18.41, followed by Cornwall's Karrie Baloga in 6:21.31.

Saratoga Springs senior Sheridan Wheeler took third, shattering her own Section II record in 6:22.13 as she chased the leaders around the track. Wheeler is headed to Iowa State to run track.

Also for Saratoga in D-I, Genevieve Dechaussee was second in the girls pentathlon, Amelia McBain was runner-up in the girls pole vault, Emily Bush was third in the 1,500, and the Blue Streaks' girls 3,200 relay team of Alycia Hart, McKinley Wheeler, Bush and Sheridan Wheeler finished first in 9:05.05.