MIDDLETOWN — Kyle Ball's decision to embrace his second sport paid off in a big way Friday. So did Kiersten Alling working on her technique indoors this week. And maybe Colby Hanna should have been jumping off his left foot all along.

That trio of local athletes highlighted a very busy afternoon at the State Track and Field Championships at Middletown High School. The state meet concludes Saturday with finals in several events.

Ball — a Queensbury junior who also plays ice hockey — hurled the discus 164 feet, 9 inches to capture the Division I (large school) boys state title.

Alling, a senior at Greenwich who polished her technique in the gym during this week's air quality alert, finished second in girls Division II (small school) discus. Her throw of 127 feet was 5 feet better than her personal record.

Hanna — a senior at Hadley-Luzerne who had to switch his takeoff foot because of an ankle injury just weeks ago — placed fourth in the boys D-II long jump. His leap of 22-2 3/4 topped his own Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne record by 6 inches.

Ball uncorked his eventual winning throw minutes after a rain shower had dampened the discus area at Faller Field, launching it well beyond his competition during the first set of three throws. He also fired a 159-9 during the finals.

For an athlete whose main focus is playing defense in Tier I-AAA travel hockey for the CP Dynamo, Ball has come to enjoy throwing the discus. As his technique has improved, his distances have jumped, including his PR of 170-2 at the Eddy Meet on May 20.

"I loved it a lot more this year," said Ball, who will throw again Saturday morning in the overall Federation finals. "I found it a lot more interesting and I was a little more obsessed with it than my sophomore year. ... It's a lot more fun — my brother, my dad and my grandpa got me into it. I was kind of just messing around at first, but I found it a lot more fun."

"He definitely exceeded his own expectations. He's put in a ton of time and it's really starting to pay off," said Diana Karandy, Queensbury's throwing coach. "He's doing wonderful in both sports — we've actually had him since he was an eighth-grader. He talks about this day and night, whenever I see him in school in the hallways — his enthusiasm is contagious."

The air quality alert earlier this week forced Alling and senior teammate Keegan Collins to work on their technique indoors with Greenwich girls track coach Patrick Morris. Collins, the second seed, had a tough day, finishing 15th in girls discus, but Alling jumped from the fourth seed to take runner-up honors.

"I've had some rough practices lately, so we did a lot of drills, a lot of inside stuff ... but I think it really helped," said Alling, who also placed seventh in the D-II shot put with a throw of 35-1 1/2. "That form work — that's all I needed, and just shifting my feet a little bit. That did it all."

"She had been 122 (feet) — I knew she had the capability to throw that," Morris said. "Keegan had a tough day today, but she had a fantastic season. Kiersten and Keegan are 1-2 in the discus this season for all of Section II; they both threw 127."

No one in the area made a bigger jump at the end of the year than Hanna, who has only been competing in track for the two years that the combined Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne team has existed.

A badly sprained ankle that he suffered last month forced him to change everything about his long jump. However, it paid off at the Section II state qualifier, where he set a new C/H-L program record with a leap of 21-8 3/4 — breaking the Corinth school record set in 1967.

"I had to completely relearn how to jump," Hanna said. "I had to learn to jump off my left side, start with my left — it was a whole different ballpark after that."

He paused, and added with a laugh, "Honestly maybe I should have started with my left side — maybe I would've done better."

Among other local athletes at the state meet, Schuylerville junior Nikki Stark placed sixth in the D-II girls 400-meter hurdles in 1:05.91. Her twin sister, Ryan, scratched out of the pole vault with an injury.

Queensbury senior Maddie Powers, who will run for Northwestern University next year, placed 10th overall and ninth in D-I in the girls 800. Running in the elite fast heat — in which Allegany-Limestone's Angelina Napoleon set a meet record of 2:03.97 — Powers hung tough and turned on a kick at the end to finish in 2:12.36, less than two seconds off the PR she set last week.

"It's the best competition the state's seen in a while for the 800 — I was just glad to be part of it," said Powers, who plans to run the 800 and the 1,500 next weekend at the New Balance Nationals in Philadelphia. "I went out a little bit harder than I'm used to — I kind of got out of touch with the lead pack for a bit, so it was hard to make my way back on the backstretch."

Queensbury junior Bergen Caprood finished third in his preliminary heat of the D-I boys 100 with a time of 11.04, just missing the cut for Saturday's finals.

"It looks like I got bubbled out in the finals, but a lot closer than last year," Caprood said. "I was hoping to go down into the 10s, but it's right around where I figured I'd be, so I'm not upset about it."

Warrensburg's Justin Rushia (11.25) and Greenwich's Jayden White (11.62) did not advance in the D-II 100 prelims.

Lake George’s Sam Burns is currently eighth in the D-II boys pentathlon through three events.