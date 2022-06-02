Sgambelluri, Stark, Headen win at state track qualifier

CLIFTON PARK — Greenwich's Nina Sgambelluri and Schuylerville's Nikki Stark and Daryl Headen won their events Thursday at the Section II state track and field qualifier.

The Section II meet continues Friday at Shenendehowa High School.

All three local athletes won their events in Division II (small schools). Sgambelluri, a senior, captured the girls 3,000-meter run with an overall best time of 9 minutes, 56.09 seconds. Stark, a sophomore, won the girls 400 hurdles in 1:09.90, and Headen, a senior, cleared 6 feet, 2 inches to take first in the boys high jump.

Greenwich senior Deontae Bennett also qualified in the D-II high jump and long jump, despite placing fourth in the high jump (5-8) and third in the long (20-7 1/2), because he had earlier met the state qualifying standards in both events.

Winners, plus any runners-up who have met the state qualifying standard in their event, advance to the State Outdoor Track and Field Meet, set for June 10-11 at the Cicero-North Syracuse High School.

Headen also placed second in the boys 400 with a time of 51.33 seconds.

Also in D-II, Warrensburg junior Dante Corriveau was runner-up in the 3,200 in 10:13.46, and finished third in the 800 in 2:03.39.

Lake George's Kyle Doran cleared 11-3 to take second in the pole vault, and Cambridge's Evan Day was runner-up in the shot put (44-7). Greenwich's Chris Vandoren was third in the pole vault (10-9).

In D-I (large schools), Queensbury's Maddie Powers placed third in the 3,000, and for the Spartan boys, Kyle Ball and Dylan Ball took third and fourth, respectively, in the discus.

Saratoga Springs' Jack Foster won the shot put (55-3) and discus (157-1) in D-I.

