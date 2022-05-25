Sgambelluri, Bennett pace Greenwich in Group 4 track

STILLWATER — Greenwich seniors Nina Sgambelluri and Deontae Bennett earned the maximum points for the Witches Tuesday as they each won four events at the Group 4 sectional track and field championships.

Sgambelluri, who won four distance-running events, led the Greenwich girls to a second-place finish behind host Stillwater. The Witches finished with 114 team points, while Stillwater scored 142 and Corinth placed seventh.

On the boys side, Bennett won two sprints and two jumping events to lead the Witches to a fourth-place finish, while Corinth placed fifth. Mayfield-Northville won the team title with 126 points, well ahead of runner-up Mechanicville.

Sgambelluri won the girls 400 meters in 1:00.55, the 800 in 2:28.66, the 1,500 in 5:04.38, and the 3,000 in 11:05.88.

Also winning for Greenwich were Teagan Wright in the 2,000 steeplechase (8:13.20), and Keegan Collins in the shot put (36 feet, 1/2 inch) and discus (109-10).

Local girls placing second in Group 4 were Greenwich's Kiersten Alling in the discus (107-4), Granville's Amber Gibbs in the 1,500 (5:07.54), and Corinth's Taylor Watkins in the 100 hurdles (17.60 seconds). Alling was also third in the shot put, as was Greenwich's Danielle Boyea in the pole vault. Also taking third were Greenwich's 400 relay and Corinth's 3,200 relay.

For the Greenwich boys, Bennett captured the 100 in 10.95 seconds, the 200 in 22.63 seconds, cleared 5-10 to win the high jump and leaped 22-1 1/2 to take the long jump.

Other local winners for the boys were Greenwich's Chris Vandoren in the pole vault (10 feet), Granville freshman Tim Pratt in the 110 hurdles (17.52), and Corinth's 1,600 relay team of Ashton Tokarski, Paul Granger, Alex Wiseman and Devin Robarge, who won in 3:39.45.

Greenwich's Ryan Alling was third in the discus and fourth in the shot put, and Corinth's Colby Hanna took third in the long jump.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0