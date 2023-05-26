Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CRARYVILLE — The Schuylerville girls track and field team captured the team title Thursday in the Group 3 sectional meet at Taconic Hills High School.

The Black Horses finished with 111 team points to outdistance runner-up Albany Academy, which had 86.

The Schuylerville girls got first-place finishes from Nikki Stark, who won the 400-meter hurdles in 1 minute, 6.22 seconds; Ryan Stark, who cleared 9 feet, 6 inches in the pole vault; and Meaghan Lynch, who leaped 35-11 1/2 to take the triple jump.

Placing second for the Horses were Keira Rogan in the 1,500 (4:55.30) and 3,000 (10:36.39), freshman Adeline Ballou in the 2,000 steeplechase (7:57.45), Ryan Stark in the long jump (15-10 3/4), and the 400 relay squad of Ryan and Nikki Stark, Riley VanCott and Lynch (51.83 seconds). Albany Academy's Erin Boler won the 800, 1,500, 3,000 and 2,000 steeplechase.

Third-place finishers were Ballou in the 1,500 and 3,000, Nikki Stark in the 100 hurdles, and the Horses' 1,600 and 3,200 relays.

On the boys side, Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne placed 10th, while Broadalbin-Perth won the team title by one point over Fonda, 100-99.

Colby Hanna was C/H-L's best finisher, taking second in the long jump with a leap of 20-7 3/4.