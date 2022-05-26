Schuylerville girls capture Group 3 track and field crown

FONDA — Winning six events, including two by Keira Rogan, the Schuylerville girls captured the team title Thursday at the Group 3 sectional track and field championship meet.

The Black Horses, who finished with 106 team points, were the only local team out of 13 in the meet held at Fonda-Fultonville High School. The host Braves won the boys team title.

The eighth-place Schuylerville boys had one first-place finisher in senior Daryl Headen, who cleared 6 feet to win the high jump. He was also third in the 400-meter dash in 51.14 seconds.

Rogan, a sophomore, led the Black Horses' girls with wins in the 1,500 and 3,000, taking first with times of 5:08.84 and 11:26.69, respectively.

Also winning for Schuylerville were sophomores Nikki and Ryan Stark, and eighth-graders Adeline Ballou and Meaghan Lynch. Nikki Stark won the 400 hurdles in 1:11.14, while Ryan Stark cleared 8 feet, 9 inches to capture the pole vault. Ballou won the 2,000 steeplechase in 8:06.12, and Lynch was first in the long jump with a leap of 16-6 1/2.

Placing third for Schuylerville were Ballou in the 1,500, Nikki Stark in the 100 hurdles, Ryan Stark in the long jump and Megan Vianese in the 800.

