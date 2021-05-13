ROUNDUP: Spartans win both ends of meet vs. Glens Falls

BOYS
Queensbury 114, Glens Falls 23
100 — 1, Caprood (Q), 11.7. 2, Pratt (GF), 11.9. 3, Rowley (Q), 12.1.
200 — 1, Hayes (Q), 23.0. 2, Stafford (GF), 24.5. 3, Caprood (Q), 24.6.
400 — 1, Hayes (Q), 51.1. 2, Harrington (Q), 59.1. 3, Engel (Q), 61.7.
800 — 1, Wiekierak (Q), 2:11.8. 2, Bordeau (GF), 2:15.7. 3, Jenkin (Q), 2:19.9.
1,600 — 1, Wiekierak (Q), 4:54.0. 2, Harrington (Q), 4:57.1. 3, Bordeau (GF), 4:57.8.
3,200 — 1, Hicks (Q), 10:32.8. 2, Stedman (GF), 10:46.7. 3, Russell (Q), 11:50.6.
110 hurdles — 1, Kilgallon (Q), 15.4. 2, Nowatniak (Q), 20.8. 3, Pratt (GF), 20.9.
400 hurdles — 1, Patel (Q), 70.0. 2, Nowatniak, 76.3.
400 relay — 1, (Q), 45.9.
1,600 relay — 1, (Q), 3:49.3. 2, (GF), 4:17.5.
3,200 relay — 1, (Q), 9:23.6.
High jump — 1, Kilgallon (Q), 4'8. 2, Hayes (Q), 4'8.
Pole vault — 1, Jones (Q), 8'0.
Long jump — 1, Caprood (Q), 19-3. 2, Jones (Q), 18-10. 3, Kilgallon (Q), 18-8.
Triple jump — 1, Pratt (GF), 35-9. 2, Nowatniak (GF), 31-0.5.
Shop put — 1, Ball (Q), 40-2. 2, Vaughn (GF), 35-2. 3, Ball (Q), 33-10.
Discus — 1, Ball (Q), 107-7. 2, Vaughn (GF), 103-11. 3, Ball (Q), 102-6.
GIRLS
Queensbury 117, Glens Falls 15
100 — 1, Webb (Q), 13.7. 2, Hand (Q), 137. 3, Slattery (Q), 14.3.
200 — 1, Hand (Q), 28.4. 2, Webb (Q), 28.9. 3, Kelly (Q), 31.2.
400 — 1, Calby (Q), 68.2. 2, Trackey (GF), 69.7. 3, Stewart (Q), 69.9.
800 — 1, Benware (Q), 2:38.0. 2, Keshmiri (Q), 2:39.2. 3, Habshi (Q), 2:48.5.
1,500 — 1, Keshmiri (Q), 5:27.6. 2, Beyerbach (Q), 5:31.7. 3, Guilet (GF), 6:18.8.
3,000 — 1, Powers (Q), 11:59.6. 2, Reed (Q), 15:12.8. 3, Lucynski (Q), 15:16.3.
100 hurdles — 1, Caprood (Q), 19.6. 2, Webster (Q), 21.3. 3, Adams (Q), 21.6.
400 hurdles — 1, Adams (Q), 87.1. 2, Corlew (Q), 88.2. 3, Hubert (GF), 96.4.
400 relay — 1, (Q), 56.1.
1,600 relay — 1, (Q), 4:47.4.
3,200 relay — 1, (Q), 11:14.8.
High jump — 1, Tuomela (Q), 4-4. 2, Hand (Q), 4-2. 3, Fuller (Q), 4-2.
Long jump — 1, Slattery (Q), 14-3. 2, Kules (GF), 13-5. 3, Russell (Q), 13-4.
Triple jump — 1, Slattery (Q), 31-1. 2, Kules (GF), 29-5.5. 3, Fuller (Q), 27-2.
Shop put — 1, Jones (Q), 29-1. 2, Hammond (GF), 24-3.5. 3, Sheehan (Q), 23-4.5.
Discus — 1, Reppenhagen (Q), 74-3. 2, Sheehan (Q), 67-5. 3, Hammond (GF), 64-9.