SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Reaching the end of the pole vault runway, Gabe Rittereiser planted his pole, launched off his left leg — then he felt a pop. And pain.
And just like that, Rittereiser’s pole-vaulting season may have been cut short by a pulled hamstring at the Schuylerville Classic on May 17.
“It’ll probably be the end of my season, I’m not really sure,” said Rittereiser, a junior at South Glens Falls. “I knew right away — it was a popping feeling. It was weird.”
Rittereiser had already won the pole vault at the Schuylerville meet, and he was taking a shot at 13 feet, 6 inches — his personal best, both indoors and outdoors — with an eye toward the state qualifying standard of 14-3. Now he may have to wait until next indoor season to vault again.
“It was pretty devastating at first, but I’ve just got to be optimistic,” he said. “I have more time — I have two more seasons next year, indoor and outdoor. I’ll come back stronger and try to redeem myself.”
Injuries happen, and there isn’t much an athlete can do about them — especially in a field event that requires an athlete to launch oneself over a bar with a flexible pole, upside down and feet first, before landing in a giant pad.
Strenuous event
The pole vault is as mental as it is physical. That’s why many pole vaulters only compete in that one event on a track and field team.
There are many parts to a successful vault — the approach, the plant, the takeoff, the inversion and rotating one’s body over the bar. It takes timing to plant the end of the pole into the metal box, and strength to bend the pole and propel one’s body up and over the bar, feet first.
“It’s very complex,” Rittereiser said. “You take your five, six, seven steps, you plant and you have to get inverted. (Taking off) is almost like rowing a boat — doing that motion, and you get your hips up to the bar, feet to the sky. Then, when you’re going over the bar, you’ve got to rotate so your stomach is facing the bar as you’re going over.”
It all requires great focus, preparation and practice, not to mention upper-body strength.
“It’s an incredibly strenuous event,” said Tom Myott, South High’s pole vaulting coach. “You’re carrying a 15-foot pole 90 feet down a runway, running and planting and exerting force to take off. A vault lasts about seven seconds from running to takeoff and going over the bar — that has a tremendous amount of impact on the body. It’s surprising how physical it is.”
Rittereiser is in just his third year of pole vaulting. He played football when he was younger, but discovered pole vault as a freshman at the encouragement of a friend, starting in indoor track.
“I wasn’t going to do it at first, but my friend said, ‘Let’s just go try pole vault,’ and I was kind of a natural at it and I stuck with it,” he said. “I just enjoy it.”
He has become a student of the event even as he has grown into it.
“He’s a quiet young man, and he’s coming out of his shell quite a bit more, but he’s very intuitive,” Myott said. “The best thing I can do is help track where his steps are or suggest certain things, because he knows the vault that well. He knows when things are off. So our conversations are very brief, especially in competition, of what we should do.”
Rental poles
Pole vaulters routinely make adjustments to their steps, especially when they change poles. Longer poles are needed to attack higher heights, but that also means altering one’s approach.
“I’ve been doing five steps with my shorter poles,” Rittereiser said, “and obviously when you get on a bigger pole, you’re going to need more speed and energy to get on it, so I’m going to have to move back a couple steps.”
Because poles differ in length and flexibility, vaulters may try several different ones to find a comfort zone. Rittereiser has gone through several just this season.
Many of South High’s poles are rentals from the Patriot Pole Vault Club of Westborough, Massachusetts. Poles can be exchanged as needed, though it takes a three-hour drive.
“We rent them because buying a brand-new pole would be like $600,” Rittereiser said. “That’s a lot of money, especially if you have a pole for a day and basically be done with it if you’re just blowing through it.”
By blowing through a pole, he means “it bends and you don’t really get any pop up over the bar.”
“It makes so much more sense because of how much a pole costs,” Myott said. “The ones Gabe uses — a 175-pound, 15-foot pole — they’re in the $700-800 range.”
Myott said he heard about renting poles from other schools. Initially he paid the rental fee, but said it’s now being worked into the track team’s budget.
“We’ve already traded in a couple of times since indoor season because he’s progressed on that,” he said. “That alone, if you pay $250 for a season of exchanging poles, is worth it — it’s too expensive to buy another pole every time he’s outgrown one.”
Putting it together
It’s one thing to become comfortable with the number of steps a vaulter uses on approach. Putting everything together in practice — especially at a competition level — is extremely challenging, Myott said.
Rittereiser usually does not use the longest poles in practice.
“It’s so difficult to practice at the same level and intensity as when you’re competing. When you try to practice your PR (personal record) or beyond, it’s very difficult to obtain,” Myott said. “So we do more small exercises, inversion drills and things like that to practice, and then we wait till competition to use the largest poles that we have.”
Myott said Rittereiser has great potential to scale the heights in the pole vault, but there’s no replacement for the adrenaline of competition.
“I can see him clearing 15 feet easily, but when do you have the opportunity to practice it at that level?” Myott said. “That’s the rub. You can’t go out on a day like this, grab onto the 15-foot pole and take a rip on it, because it just doesn’t work that way.
“It’s a different dynamic altogether,” he added. “You end up getting more disappointment than anything, thinking ‘Oh, I can’t get up on this pole.’ It’s such a mental sport.”
The South High school record for the pole vault is 16 feet, set by Adam Hume when he placed second at states in 2010.
“Gabe is that kind of guy — he’s capable and strong enough, he just needs to get the work in and perfect the little things,” Myott said.
But this season — with an unusually cold, wet spring — hampered all pole vaulters in the area, making it difficult to vault well and consistently in an event that can certainly be affected by the weather.
Despite the conditions, Rittereiser has been consistent at 13-6, and he was close on an attempt at 14-3 during the Muse Relays at Glens Falls High School on May 4.
“He cleared it, but just brushed it off with his chest as he came over it,” Myott said. “He’s got it in him, no question.”
Unusual injury
Myott said he and Rittereiser would gauge his recovery this week to determine if he could try to compete at Thursday’s Section II state qualifier meet at Shenendehowa High School.
“A hamstring pull is unpredictable, usually it takes longer to heal and compete again,” Myott said. “We’ll see how it is after a few days of rest and stretching. Either his season is done, and he’s prepared for that, or there’s a chance that if he recovers quickly enough, he’ll get another opportunity to vault.
“There’s zero pressure on him to compete because of what he’s accomplished so far,” he added. “We’re so proud of him. He’s had a very successful and satisfying season to this point.”
Rittereiser said if his hamstring “miraculously gets better,” he would give it a go.
“But right now, I couldn’t pole vault,” he added. “I can walk all right, but any sudden movement, it’s a sharp pain.”
“Gabe is incredibly levelheaded and mature,” Myott said. “He understands the gravity of the situation, and he embraced his injury. He didn’t lament the fact that he was injured.”
Myott said Rittereiser’s injury is an unusual one for the pole vault. Because of the stress placed on the upper body while vaulting, there are more shoulder and elbow injuries than leg injuries, he said.
“In all my years in the event, I’ve never seen a hamstring pull from a pole vault,” said Myott, a 1986 South High grad and a former pole vaulter himself. “He’s one of our top sprinters, too, and he was fully warmed up. It’s just a fluke that it happened, but it shows you that anything can happen in sports.”
