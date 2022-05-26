Queensbury, South High get winners in Group 2 sectional meet

AVERILL PARK — Queensbury logged four winners and South Glens Falls had two Wednesday at the Group 2 sectional track and field championships.

The Queensbury boys finished fourth with 81 team points, while South High placed eighth. La Salle Institute won the boys team title with 91 points.

For the girls, South Glens Falls took fourth with 60 points and Queensbury was fifth with 45. Burnt Hills scored 180 to cruise to the team title.

Winning events for the Queensbury girls were junior Maddie Powers in the 3,000 meters, with a time of 10 minutes, 50.48 seconds, and junior Lilly Slattery, who cleared 8 feet, 8 inches in the pole vault.

The Spartans' Payton Mehalick placed second in the discus with a throw of 87-6, and the senior was fourth in the shot put. Queensbury's 1,600 relay team also took fourth.

For South High, senior Abby Seaman finished second in the triple jump with a leap of 35-10, and third in the high jump (4-10) and long jump (16-3 1/4).

Bulldogs eighth-grader Payton Porter took second in the 100 hurdles with a time of 17.62 seconds, and senior Petra Shortte was runner-up in the pentathlon. Sophomore Lily McNulty placed third in the 1,500 and fourth in the 800, and South High's 400 relay also took fourth.

Hudson Falls' Lola Leonard was third in the discus and Glens Falls' Helena Trackey placed fourth in the pentathlon.

On the boys side, Queensbury senior Michael Kilgallon won the 110 high hurdles with a time of 14.44 seconds, and he ran on the Spartans' winning 400 relay with teammates Bergen Caprood, Koda Jones and Ethan Langford to take first in 44.80.

Queensbury finished 2-3-3 in the 100, as Caprood took second in 11.25, and Langford and Kilgallon tied for third at 11.27. Mohonasen's Isaiah Gershon won in 10.88.

Spartans senior Jack Hicks took third in the 3,200 in 10:08.55. Fourth-place finishers from Queensbury were Langford in the 200, Samuel Demers (400 hurdles), Patrick Russell (3,000 steeplechase), Danny Collins (shot put), Dylan Ball (discus), Chris Novick (pentathlon), and the Spartans' 1,600 and 3,200 relay teams.

Winning events for South Glens Falls were junior Jacob Revell, who cleared 11 feet in the pole vault, and senior Jordan Stevens in the pentathlon, with 2447 points. The Bulldogs' Nate Shirk was fourth in the pole vault, and Hudson Falls' Tom Bowstead was fourth in the 400.

