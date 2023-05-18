SCHUYLERVILLE — The Queensbury boys and girls track and field teams swept the team titles Wednesday at the Foothills Council Championships at Schuylerville High School.

The Spartan boys, who won 10 events, racked up 173 team points to finish first ahead of runner-up Broadalbin-Perth (134). South Glens Falls took fifth and Glens Falls was sixth on the boys side.

Maddie Powers was a triple winner for the Queensbury girls, who finished with 121 points to beat out B-P (94), Schuylerville (89) and South High (76).

Powers won the 800-, 1,500- and 3,000-meter runs to register three of the Spartans' seven wins. She finished first in the 800 in 2 minutes, 23.81 seconds; won the 1,500 in 5:00.53; and took the 3,000 in 11:10.25.

Also winning for the Queensbury girls were Iola Leonard in the shot put with a throw of 30 feet, 6 3/4 inches; Shauna Mower in the 400 (1:01.44); Miranda Habshi in the 2,000 steeplechase (7:51.30); and the 400 relay team of Julia Ross, Sara Ross, Jaidah McMaster and Danielle Hand in 52.84 seconds.

South High's Isabella Sefcik was a double winner in the 100 (12.75) and 200 (27.13), as was Schuylerville's Nikki Stark in the 100 hurdles (16.20) and 400 hurdles (1:08.75). The Black Horses' Ryan Stark won the girls pole vault, clearing 10-6.

Second-place finishers for the girls included South High's Lily McNulty (1,500), Payton Porter (400 hurdles), and the Bulldogs' 400 relay and 3,200 relay; Schuylerville's Keira Rogan (800), Adeline Ballou (2,000 steeple) and the Horses' 1,600 relay; Glens Falls eighth-grader Kloe Russo (400) and Chloe Wright (discus); and Queensbury's Lilly Slattery (pole vault).

The Queensbury boys got four wins from Samuel Demers, who captured the 110 hurdles (16.69) and 400 hurdles (1:00.61), and also ran legs of the Spartans' winning 400 and 1,600 relays. Demers anchored the 1,600 relay, teaming with Julian Campopiano, Nick Gileski and Nick DiPlacido to win in 3:37.05.

Bergen Caprood was a triple winner for Queensbury, winning the 100 in 11.34 seconds, the 200 in 23.11, and anchoring the winning 400 relay, as the team of Gavin Kelly, Demers, Koda Jones and Caprood took first in 44.98.

The Spartans' Chris Novick edged out B-P's Landon Russom to win the boys pentathlon by one point, 2408-2407.

Also winning for the Queensbury boys were Kyle Ball in the shot put (46-11 1/2) and discus (160-4), and Liam Davidson in the 3,000 steeplechase (10:24.84).

Glens Falls' Liam Burgess won the 3,200 in 10:13.11, and anchored the winning 3,200 relay (8:43.73) with Ryan Healy, Julian Stedman and Forrest Slingerland. South High's Xavier Johnson cleared 11-6 to win the pole vault.

Finishing second were South High's Nick Wright (discus and shot put), Glens Falls' Healy in the 800, and Queensbury's Davidson (3,200), Shiv Patal (110 hurdles), Campopiano (1,600) and the Spartans' 3,200 relay.