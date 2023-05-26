Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

AVERILL PARK — The Queensbury boys and girls track and field teams both finished third Wednesday in the Group 2 sectional championship meet at Averill Park High School.

Despite winning only two events, the Spartans boys finished with 83 1/2 team points, good for third behind winner Christian Brothers Academy and La Salle Institute.

The Queensbury girls — which had only one winner, Lilly Slattery, who cleared 9 feet to take the pole vault — had 66 points to place a distant third behind winner Burnt Hills and Averill Park.

Local runners-up on the girls side were Queensbury's Shaun Mower in the 400-meter run (1 minute, 0.5 seconds) and Maddie Powers in the 800 (2:20.13), as well as the Spartans' 1,600 and 3,200 relays. Mower, Ava Stewart, Ruby Janssen and Powers finished second in the 1,600 relay in 4:13.59, and in the 3,200 relay, Stewart, Janssen, Finley Purvis and Powers combined to take second in 10:04.30.

Finishing third were South Glens Falls' Isabella Sefcik in the 100 and 200, and Brandy Boyce in the pole vault, as well as Queensbury's 400 relay.

On the boys side, Queensbury's Kyle Ball captured the discus with a throw of 156 feet, 2 1/2 inches, and the Spartans' 400 relay team of Gavin Kelly, Samuel Demers, Koda Jones and Bergen Caprood won in 44.6 seconds.

South Glens Falls' Xavier Johnson cleared 11-6 to win the pole vault.

Caprood also took second in the 100 in 11.0 seconds and the 200 in 23.38, Demers was runner-up in the 400 hurdles in 59.51, and Glens Falls' Liam Burgess placed second in the 3,200 in 9:47.68.

Placing third were Demers in the 110 hurdles and Glens Falls' Ryan Healy in the 800. Both the Queensbury boys and girls recorded several fourth-place finishes to build their points.