QHS sweeps Foothills track meet

SCHUYLERVILLE — Queensbury won the boys and girls team titles in the Foothills Council track and field meet earlier this week.

The Spartans' boys team won by 57 points over second-place Broadalbin-Perth. South High was fifth and Schuylerville sixth. The Queensbury girls team was 28 points better than second-place South Glens Falls, with Schuylerville finishing fifth.

All three of the Queensbury boys relays took first place, using 11 different runners. Koda Jones, Michael Kilgallon, Ethan Langford and Bergen Caprood won the 4-by-100, Tyler Harrington, Samuel Demers, Nick Gileski and Isaiah Engel won the 4-by-400 and Jack Hicks, Ben Jenkin, Harrington and Josiah Sanabria won the 4-by-800.

Kilgallon was first in the 110 hurdles and second in the 100 meters and long jump. Langford won the 200 meters and was third in the 100. Caprood took first in the 100 and second in the 200. Harrington won the 800.

Patrick Russell of Queensbury was first in the steeplechase. Dylan Ball finished second in the shot put and third in the discus. Kyle Ball was second in the discus. Also for Queensbury, Demers was second in the 400 hurdles, Hicks was second in the 3,200 and Shiv Patal was third in the 110 hurdles.

Jacob Revell won the pole vault for South High. Daryl Headen was first in the 400 and second in the high jump for Schuylerville. Glens Falls runner Jack Bordeau was third in the 400 and teammate Jack Putnam was third in the 3,200. Evan Kwasniewski of Hudson Falls was third in the shot put.

Queensbury’s Maddie Powers finished first in three events in the girls competition — the 800, the 1,500 and the 3,000. Teammate Danielle Hand was first in the 100 and second in the 400.

Payton Mehalick won the discus and was second in the shot. Alyssa Jones was the shot put winner.

Also for the Spartans, Lilly Slattery was second in the pole vault, Miranda Habshi was second in the steeplechase, Julia Afsar-Keshmiri finished second in the 800 and Grace Russell placed third in the 400.

Queensbury posted two seconds and a third in the relay events.

The South Glens Falls foursome of Marissa Colvin, Lily McNulty, Clarrisa Simpson and Nora Trimarchi won the 4-by-800 relay. McNulty was second in the 3,000 and third in the 1,500. Isabella Sefcik took second in the 100 and the 200.

Abby Seaman of South High was second in the high jump, long jump and triple jump. Payton Porter placed second in the 100 and 400 hurdles. Marissa Colvin was third in the 3,000 and Trudie Herlihy was third in the triple jump.

Schuylerville’s Nikki Stark was the first-place runner in the 100 and 400 hurdles. Ryan Stark took first in the pole vault and third in the long jump. Meaghan Lynch was first in the long jump and Keira Rogan was second in the 1,500.

Lola Leonard of Hudson Falls placed second in the discus and Lexie Hammond of Glens Falls was third in the shot put.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0