Local teams compete in virtual track meet

Several local high school teams' worth of runners competed in the Quarantine Classic, a virtual track meet held on Sunday.

Bethlehem's coaches came up with the idea. Runners were to compete on their own so as to maintain social distancing guidelines and keep an honest time, then email it to the Bethlehem coaches, who compiled the results.

In the boys' 4-by-half-mile relay, Lake George's team of Isaac Herrick, Jake O'Keefe, Colby Segulic and Joe Cocozza finished fourth overall in 9 minutes, 44 seconds. Salem's team of Aiden Gillis, Quinn Donaldson, Nick Falk and Jack Thrasher was fifth in 10:44.

Queensbury's team of Noah Engel, Luke Barrett, Lucas Jenkin and Lance Hayes had a time of 9:35, but was disqualified because only one member ran two events, a violation of the rules. Hayes' individual time of 2:03 was the fastest submitted.

In the girls' 4-by-half-mile relay, Schuylerville was sixth in 12:12. Runners were Megan Vianese, Lillian Letzring, Sydney Alexanian and Paige Nesbitt.

Vianese also placed ninth in the girls' mile with a 6:06, while Thrasher was 10th in the boys' mile with a 5:19. Cocozza placed fifth in the boys' 2-mile run with a 10:53.

Corinth's girls also participated.

