A pair of Queensbury athletes who experienced recent breakthrough performances are among several local athletes competing at the State Track and Field Championships this weekend.

The two-day meet is scheduled to get under way Friday at 11 a.m. at Middletown High School, and conclude on Saturday. Overall championships in many events are set for Saturday. Most local athletes are set to compete on Friday, on the track and in the field events.

Queensbury's Kyle Ball and Maddie Powers burst into state contention late this season, Ball in the boys discus, Powers in the girls 800-meter run. Both are competing in Division I (large schools) this weekend, along with Spartans teammate Bergen Caprood in the boys 100.

At the Eddy Meet on May 20, Ball popped a personal-best in the discus, hurling it 170 feet, 2 inches — by far the best performance of the season in Section II. That established Ball, a junior, as the No. 1 seed in D-I for the event.

"Things really started clicking with him this season, getting his steps down, body positioning and timing," Queensbury boys track coach Matt Flint said. "He was throwing around 140 (feet) at the end of last year as a sophomore. He's been in the mid-150s to 160 this season, but that 170 was taking it to another level."

Similarly, Powers achieved a personal record in the 800 at the Section II state qualifier meet last week, finishing first in 2 minutes, 10.44 seconds, knocking six seconds off her best time.

"She popped a 2:10 and we weren't expecting it, she wasn't expecting it," Flint said. "She put herself in position at quals and just executed her race to perfection. Her hard work, technique and efficiency paid off."

A senior who will run for Northwestern University in the fall, Powers is seeded sixth among D-I runners in the event. In cross country last fall, Powers was the Section II Class B champion and took fifth at states.

"She's playing with house money — anything she does here is icing on the cake," Flint said. "She'll give it the best effort that she can. She doesn't shy away from a big moment."

Caprood had his breakthrough in the 100 last year when he qualified for states as a sophomore and met the state superstandard by finishing in 11.05 seconds.

This year, Caprood ran a 10.95 to win the D-I 100 at state qualifiers, placing him as the 20th seed for states.

"His breakthrough performance has become his normal performance, and even better," Flint said. "He's a student of the sport — he knows it all, he studies it. Looking at the seeds, he's got a ton of people around him. He's going to use that competition to PR (set a personal record) and set himself up well for his senior year."

Also making the trip to states are several local athletes in Division II (small schools), including Warrensburg senior Justin Rushia and Greenwich sophomore Jayden White in the 100. Joining them in D-II boys are Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne senior Colby Hanna in the long jump and Lake George junior Samuel Burns in the pentathlon.

In D-II girls, Greenwich seniors Keegan Collins and Kiersten Alling are seeded second and fourth, respectively, in the discus. Alling is also competing in the shot put.

Joining them are Schuylerville juniors Nikki Stark (400 hurdles), Ryan Stark (girls pole vault) and Keira Rogan (1,500); and Ticonderoga's Isabelle Burroughs (100). Rogan is the only athlete whose primary event is set for Saturday morning.

In D-I, Saratoga Springs is sending the boys 3,200 relay, and for the girls, Emily Bush (1,500), McKinley Wheeler (3,000), Sheridan Wheeler (2,000 steeplechase), Amelia McBain (pole vault), Genevieve Dechaussee (pentathlon) and the top-seeded girls 3,200 relay.