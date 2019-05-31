CLIFTON PARK — Several area athletes won title on Friday at the Section II track and field state qualifier at Shenendehowa High School.
The winners included senior Jaylen Pritchett of Hudson Falls, Hailey Ballard and Andraya Warner-Davis of Queensbury, Zoe Eggleston of Whitehall, junior Brynne Wright of Greenwich and several relay teams.
Pritchett captured the boys 200-meter dash, running a time of 22.48 seconds to win by four-tenths of a second over the next-fastest runner. He was also a part of two Hudson Falls relay teams that finished in the top three.
The Tigers foursome of Xayn Studler-Morris, Ayden Saville, Connor Horrigan and Pritchett won the 4-by-400 relay in Division II (3:33.38). Carter Lewis and Caleb Condon teamed up with Horrigan and Pritchett to finish third in the 4-by-100.
The Hudson Falls girls also won a Division II relay, with Hayleigh Girard, Ashleigh Lacy, Emily Sherman and Kayleigh Lacy finishing on top in the 4-by-100 in 50.63 seconds.
In the pentathlon, Ballard of Queensbury and Eggleston of Whitehall both finished as winners. Eggleston won the Division II competition by 18 points over Julia Pugliese of Maple Hill.
Ballard trailed Amsterdam's Jackie Stanavich by 15 points going into Friday's final two events of the Division I pentathlon. She finished first in the long jump with a leap of 15 feet, 5 inches, and second in the 800, giving her enough points to leapfrog Stanavich for first place.
Queensbury's Warner-Davis captured the girls Division I triple jump, leaping 36-10 1/4 for first place.
Greenwich junior Brynne Wright won the D-II girls 2,000 steeplechase with a time of 7:13.49, adding to her victory in the 3,000 on Thursday. The Greenwich relay team of Quinn Collins, Nina Sgambelluri, Emily Skiff and Brooke Wright won the D-II girls 4-by-800 in 9:38.52.
Also for Greenwich, Sgambelluri and Teagan Wright finished second and fourth, respectively in the D-II 1,500. Sgambelluri finished in 4:50.22, and Teagan Wright in 5:04.76. Kiersten Alling was fourth in the discus.
Greenwich senior Lucia D'Acchille placed third in the D-II girls 100 hurdles with a time of 15.47 seconds. Teammate Alyssa Spiezio was third in the high jump, clearing 4-10, while Cambridge's Alice Roosevelt took fifth.
For the Greenwich boys, sophomore Connor Smith placed fourth in the D-II 100 and 200, tying in the 100 in 11.47, and finishing the 200 in 23.41. Witches teammate Peyton Howard finished fifth in the boys D-II 1,600.
Hudson Falls' Ashleigh Lacy finished third in the D-II girls 200 with a time of 25.35.
Whitehall's Olivia Gomes placed fourth in the D-II pole vault.
In Division I, Queensbury sophomore Emma Caprood took third in the girls 100 hurdles in 15.99 seconds. Eleanor O'Connor finished fifth in the discus. On the boys side, Queensbury junior Nick Logan finished third in the 1,600
Spartans junior Ryan LaPann placed fourth in the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.07 seconds. Teammate Michael Kilgallon was sixth.
The State Track and Field Championships are set for next Friday and Saturday at Middletown's Faller Field.
