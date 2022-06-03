Local athletes claim titles at Sect. II qualifier

CLIFTON PARK — Abby Seaman, Gianna Locci, Nina Sgambelluri, Ryan Stark, Michael Kilgallon and Dante Corriveau were among the first-place finishers in the Section II state track and field qualifier on Friday.

Seaman, from South Glens Falls, won the girls Division I triple jump in 35 feet, 10 1/2 inches, four inches better than the next competitor. Locci, of Stillwater, finished first in the girls Division II 100 meters (12.30 seconds) and 200 meters (25.74).

Queensbury's Kilgallon was the runaway winner of the boys Division I 110 hurdles with a time of 14.07 seconds, more than a second ahead of the next-best runner. Corriveau, from Warrensburg, was first in the boys Division II 1,600 in a time of 4:38.48.

Greenwich's Sgambelluri was the winner of the girls Division II 1,500 in 4:37.03. Stark, of Schuylerville, was first in the girls Division II pole vault in 9 feet, 9 inches.

Kelly Morgan of Stillwater was first in the Division II girls long jump in 17 feet, 4 1/4 inches.

Kiersten Alling of Greenwich took second in the girls Division II shot put (35 feet, 4 inches) and third in the discus (110 feet, 4 inches). Sophia Squires of Hoosic Valley was second in the girls Division II steeplechase in 7:45.26 and Kara Moran of Stillwater was second in the girls Division II long jump (36-6).

Keira Rogan of Schuylerville was third in the girls Division II 1,500 (4:57.13), Payton Mehalick of Queensbury was third in the girls Division I discus (98-3 1/2) and Jacey Locci of Stillwater placed third in the girls Division II high jump 5-0), Keegan Collins of Greenwich was third in the girls Division II shot put (35-3 1/2).

Stillwater won the 4-by-100 and 4-by-400 girls Division II relays. Greenwich was second in the girls Division II 4-by-100.

Madeline Burke of Lake George was second and Helena Trackey of Glens Falls third in the girls Division II pentathlon. In the boys pentathlon, Michel Ghorayeb of Stillwater finished second and Landon Olden of Warrensburg was third.

