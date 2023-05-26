Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

FONDA — Despite winning just three events, Lake George girls edged out Hoosic Valley for the girls team title Thursday at the Group 5 sectional track and field meet at Fonda-Fultonville High School.

On the boys side, Warrensburg seniors Justin Rushia and Dante Corriveau each won three individual events and teamed up on the winning 1,600-meter relay to lead the Burghers to a runner-up team finish.

Warrensburg's boys finished with 103 team points, good for second behind Maple Hill with 146. Lake George was third with 74, and Salem took sixth.

The Lake George girls beat out Hoosic Valley 114-109 for the team title, while Whitehall was 10th and Warrensburg 11th.

The Warriors got a win from senior Maddie Burke in the 100 hurdles, with a time of 17.42 seconds. She also teamed up with Katie Seguljic, Evie Burke and Emily Guidetti to win the 1,600 relay in 4:24.20. Lake George also won the 400 relay, as Mykah Collier-Fisher, Seguljic, Angelina Minnear and Guidetti placed first in 53.10.

The only other local winner was Whitehall's Samantha Howland, who leaped 33 feet, 11 1/2 inches in the triple jump. She was also second in the long jump (16-4).

Also placing second were Maddie Burke in the 400 hurdles (1:14.03), Lake George's Taylor Syvertsen in the pole vault (8 feet), and Evie Burke and Warrensburg's Elli York tied in the high jump at 4-8.

Placing third were Lake George's Grace York (pole vault), Cayla Stone (triple jump), Syvertsen (800), Minnear (100 hurdles and long jump) and Guidetti (discus), and Warrensburg's Karla Sherman (pentathlon).

On the boys side, Rushia and Corriveau combined for the bulk of the Burghers' points. Rushia won the 100 (11.38), 200 (23.07) and 400 (52.94), while Corriveau was first in the 800 (2:01.92), 1,600 (4:42.73) and 3,200 (10:26.91).

Rushia and Corriveau combined with Brody Olden and Zach Olden to capture the 1,600 relay with a time of 3:34.44.

Also for the Burgers, Brody Olden won the 3,000 steeplechase in 10:37.04.

Other local winners were Salem's Mike Riche in the pole vault (11 feet), Lake George's Samuel Burns in the long jump (20-9 1/2) and Oliver Herrick in the triple jump (40-2 1/2), and the Warriors' 3,200 relay team of Liam Fahey-Stack, Caden Willett, James Richard and Dustin Joseph-Sharp (8:58.63).

Finishing second were Salem's Gabriel Gallagher in the 400 hurdles (1:00.86) and Declan Donaldson in the pentathlon (2164 points), Cambridge's Tully Mahar in the 800 (2:08.80), Warrensburg's Brody Olden in the 1,600 (4:44.13), Lake George's Nathan Hohman in the 400 (54.19) and the Warriors' 400 relay (45.89).

Taking third were Mahar (1,600), Brody Olden (400 hurdles), Lake George's Jason Ludlow (3,000 steeplechase), and Whitehall's Samuel Huntington (shot put). Herrick finished fourth in three other events.