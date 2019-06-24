Former area track and field standouts Heidi Mann Vittengl and Sarah Palmer are among 11 people who will be inducted on Sept. 21 into the Greater Capital Region Track, Field and Cross Country Hall of Fame.
The induction ceremony will be held at the Albany Marriott in Colonie.
Mann Vittengl, a 1981 Queensbury High School graduate, set a national high school record in the heptathlon and state records in the pentathlon and heptathlon. Her state heptathlon record of 4,953 points has only been surpassed once since 1981. She won two state titles and won at three straight Penn Relays while competing for the University of Florida. She also spent 10 seasons on the Futures Tour women's pro golf circuit.
Palmer, a 2011 Schuylerville and 2015 Penn State graduate, won five straight outdoor state high jump titles at Schuylerville. Her personal best was 5 feet, 9 1/4 inches, still No. 2 on the all-time Section II record list. Palmer also won two state indoor titles, an Eastern States championship and was a three-time All-American at Penn State.
Also being inducted this year are former athletes Jen Petersen Jette (Fonda), Barry Brown (Colonie), Gary Connor (Niskayuna), Tom Dalton (Siena), Elizabeth Maloy DeBole (Holy Names), Vince McArdle (Vincentian Institute), Klarissa Ricks (Holy Names), and former coaches Cliff Lehman (CBA) and Ed Springstead (Colonie/Shaker).
Former Glens Falls standout Shelly Choppa was a member of the inaugural class of 2018.
