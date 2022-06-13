Greenwich's Nina Sgambelluri claims two state titles

CICERO — Greenwich senior Nina Sgambelluri captured a pair of Division II state championships over the weekend at the State Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.

On Friday, Sgambelluri was the top finisher among the small schools in the girls 3,000-meter run, with a time of 9 minutes, 50.75 seconds, good for third overall in the race.

On Saturday, she captured the D-II title in the 1,500 with a time of 4:32.58, the eighth-best time overall in the field.

Saratoga Springs senior Jack Foster won the Division I (large school) state title in the boys discus throw, with a throw of 165 feet, 11 inches. The Blue Streaks also won the girls 3,200 relay in 9:07.24, with the team of Emily Bush, Alycia Hart, Mackenzie Hart and Ella Kurto.

Schuylerville senior Daryl Headen finished in a tie for second in the D-II boys high jump, clearing 6-2.

Queensbury senior Michael Kilgallon finished third in the Division I (large school) boys 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.47 seconds on Saturday. He also took fourth in the Federation race later in the day in 14.96.

Saratoga's Ryan Bush took third in the D-I boys 1,600 in 4:11.82, and the Blue Streaks' Sheridan Wheeler was second in the 2,000 steeplechase in 6:39.92. Emily Bush was third in the girls 1,500 in 4:28.37.

Ticonderoga junior Lizzie Rich placed fourth in the D-II girls shot put with a throw of 36-2 3/4.

Other local athletes placing at the state meet included Greenwich senior Deontae Bennett, who was seventh in the D-II boys long jump (21-9) and tied for eighth in the high jump (5-10), South Glens Falls senior Abby Seaman, 11th in the D-I girls triple jump (36-1/2), Schuylerville sophomore Nikki Stark, 11th in the D-II girls 400 hurdles (1:10.00), Greenwich junior Keegan Collins in the D-II girls discus (98 feet), and Warrensburg junior Dante Corriveau was 12th in the D-II 1,600 in 4:34.78.

The Stillwater girls fared very well at the state meet, with Gianna Locci winning the D-II 200 (25.08) and long jump (20-6 1/4), and running on the Warriors' winning 400 relay (49.15) with teammates Kara Moran, Kelly Moran and Skyler Rich. Locci, Kelly Moran and Kara Moran finished 1-2-3 in the long jump, and Kelly Moran also won the D-II triple jump (38 feet).

