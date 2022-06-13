Greenwich's Nina Sgambelluri claims two state titles

CICERO — Greenwich senior Nina Sgambelluri captured a pair of Division II state championships over the weekend at the State Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
On Friday, Sgambelluri was the top finisher among the small schools in the girls 3,000-meter run, with a time of 9 minutes, 50.75 seconds, good for third overall in the race.
On Saturday, she captured the D-II title in the 1,500 with a time of 4:32.58, the eighth-best time overall in the field.
Saratoga Springs senior Jack Foster won the Division I (large school) state title in the boys discus throw, with a throw of 165 feet, 11 inches. The Blue Streaks also won the girls 3,200 relay in 9:07.24, with the team of Emily Bush, Alycia Hart, Mackenzie Hart and Ella Kurto.
Schuylerville senior Daryl Headen finished in a tie for second in the D-II boys high jump, clearing 6-2.
Queensbury senior Michael Kilgallon finished third in the Division I (large school) boys 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.47 seconds on Saturday. He also took fourth in the Federation race later in the day in 14.96.
People are also reading…
Saratoga's Ryan Bush took third in the D-I boys 1,600 in 4:11.82, and the Blue Streaks' Sheridan Wheeler was second in the 2,000 steeplechase in 6:39.92. Emily Bush was third in the girls 1,500 in 4:28.37.
Ticonderoga junior Lizzie Rich placed fourth in the D-II girls shot put with a throw of 36-2 3/4.
Other local athletes placing at the state meet included Greenwich senior Deontae Bennett, who was seventh in the D-II boys long jump (21-9) and tied for eighth in the high jump (5-10), South Glens Falls senior Abby Seaman, 11th in the D-I girls triple jump (36-1/2), Schuylerville sophomore Nikki Stark, 11th in the D-II girls 400 hurdles (1:10.00), Greenwich junior Keegan Collins in the D-II girls discus (98 feet), and Warrensburg junior Dante Corriveau was 12th in the D-II 1,600 in 4:34.78.
The Stillwater girls fared very well at the state meet, with Gianna Locci winning the D-II 200 (25.08) and long jump (20-6 1/4), and running on the Warriors' winning 400 relay (49.15) with teammates Kara Moran, Kelly Moran and Skyler Rich. Locci, Kelly Moran and Kara Moran finished 1-2-3 in the long jump, and Kelly Moran also won the D-II triple jump (38 feet).